Keiki Whale Watch program offers Maui students an educational adventure

A Keiki Whale Watch program is being offered by the Pacific Whale Foundation for Maui students. PC: Pacific Whale Foundation

The Pacific Whale Foundation is offering a whale watch program for school groups of children in the 2nd through 5th grade.

The program includes a 90-minute whale watch led by foundation education team members. Participating teachers will also have the opportunity to schedule an in-person classroom presentation before the whale-watching trip.

So, far 141 students have already participated in the program.

“They saw several whales, including a very active mother and calf pair, while learning about identifying humpback whales from their tail patterns, whale anatomy, migration patterns, and heard a live humpback whale song,” according to an announcement.

For more information, visit the foundation website here.

With a mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy, and to inspire environmental stewardship, Pacific Whale Foundation conducts research, education, conservation and outreach programs for the communities in which it serves: Maui, Australia, Ecuador and Chile.

Founded by Greg Kaufman in 1980 as a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the world’s whales from extinction, the foundation now operates a social enterprise that offers fee-based programs and services through PacWhale Eco-Adventures to help fund its nonprofit work.