Ma Ka Hāna Ka ‘Ike awarded funding from Servco Foundation

Ma Ka Hāna Ka ‘Ike is among four Hawaiʻi nonprofits to receive funding from the Servco Foundation. File photo

Ma Ka Hāna Ka ‘Ike has received $15,000 from the Servco Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Servco Pacific Inc.

Ma Ka Hāna Ka ‘Ike provides vocational training and skill development through hands-on experiences for preschool to high school youth in Hāna.

The foundation gave $15,000 each to three other Hawai‘i nonprofits:

Protect & Preserve Hawaiʻi gives back to the environment through mauka to makai conservation efforts and aims to protect Hawaiʻi’s native ecosystems and cultural heritage.

gives back to the environment through mauka to makai conservation efforts and aims to protect Hawaiʻi’s native ecosystems and cultural heritage. Hoʻōla Nā Pua (New Life for Our Children) is committed to the prevention of sex trafficking while providing care for girls who have been exploited.

(New Life for Our Children) is committed to the prevention of sex trafficking while providing care for girls who have been exploited. Project Hawaiʻi Inc. provides holistic support to over 1,600 homeless keiki across the state.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The nonprofits were selected by the Servco Foundation based on recommendations by Team Serve, an employee-led committee at Servco that helps identify, support and coordinate various community service events.

Members of Ma Ka Hāna Ka ‘Ike gather for a group photo recently. Courtesy photo

“We’re grateful to partner with the Servco Foundation every year to support local nonprofits doing incredible work in our communities,” said Lauren Pelascini, Community Relations Manager at Servco. “We’re thrilled to see these organizations continue to drive change and have a positive impact on Hawaiʻi’s environment, economy and community.”

Founded in 1919, Servco Pacific Inc. is Hawaiʻi’s largest private company with operations in the mobility and musical instruments businesses. The company ranks among the top 15 automotive dealer groups in the US with exclusive distributorships of Toyota, Lexus and Subaru in Hawaiʻi. It is the largest Toyota dealer group in Australia.