Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 23, 2024

December 22, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
40-50
25-35
20-25
20-25 




West Facing
7-10
6-8
5-7
4-6 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            east after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 03:26 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 10:28 PM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 01:14 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 08:01 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 03:58 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An extended period of hazardous surf and beach conditions will persist into Monday along exposed north and west facing shores due to an extra-large northwest swell (315-330 degrees). This swell peak around sunset, and will ease tonight through Monday. Surf will fall into the High Surf Advisory range during the day Monday and should decline below advisory levels later Tuesday. 


Another large northwest swell is expected Thursday and Friday, but it is not anticipated to be as large as today's swell. Aside from areas exposed to the northwest swell, surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through Monday. As trades return, some increase in rough, short period energy is expected for eastern shores late Monday through the holiday week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
