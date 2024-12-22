Maui Surf Forecast for December 23, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 40-50 25-35 20-25 20-25 West Facing 7-10 6-8 5-7 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 03:26 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 10:28 PM HST. Low 1.1 feet 01:14 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 08:01 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 03:58 PM HST. Sunrise 6:59 AM HST. Sunset 5:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An extended period of hazardous surf and beach conditions will persist into Monday along exposed north and west facing shores due to an extra-large northwest swell (315-330 degrees). This swell peak around sunset, and will ease tonight through Monday. Surf will fall into the High Surf Advisory range during the day Monday and should decline below advisory levels later Tuesday.

Another large northwest swell is expected Thursday and Friday, but it is not anticipated to be as large as today's swell. Aside from areas exposed to the northwest swell, surf along east and south facing shores will remain small through Monday. As trades return, some increase in rough, short period energy is expected for eastern shores late Monday through the holiday week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.