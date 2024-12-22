Maui Arts & Entertainment

Maui's 23rd Art of Aloha with international artists set for Feb. 2

December 22, 2024, 4:00 PM HST
Maui’s 23rd Art of Aloha. Courtesy of Lahaina Galleries

Maui’s 23rd Art of Aloha will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, featuring ten artists from around the world.

The following individuals will feature their works: Robert Lyn Nelson, Ronaldo Macedo, Dario Campanile, Steve Turnbull, Carrie Graber, Donna Young, Caroline Zimmermann, Alex Bernstein, Sienna Nelson and JP Marsman

The celebration at Lahaina Galleries in The Shops at Wailea will feature the artists’ newest collections, created exclusively for Art of Aloha. The single-day, free event opens to the public from noon to 3 p.m.

Artists attending detail

  • Blue Rebirth 24×36 by Robert Lyn Nelson
  • Glorious Days 18×36 and 20×40 by Ronaldo Macedo
  • Ice Blue Wave glass sculpture by Alex Bernstein
  • Kīhei Painted Skies 40×30 by Carrie Graber
  • Maui Jacarandas Aglow 24×36 by Sienna Nelson
  • The Iris 39×35 Caroline Zimmermann
  • Lahaina Nightlife II 24×30-by Ronaldo Macedo
  • Tramonto a Napoli – Sunset in Naples 30×40 by Dario Campanile
Robert Lyn Nelson (Maui)
Visionary abstract artist of modern impressionism, cubism and beyond. Creator of the modern marine art genre.

Ronaldo Macedo (Brazil, Maui)
Hawaiʻi’s award-winning plein air artist. Capturing Hawaiʻi, California and iconic Lahaina town. 

Dario Campanile (Italy)
Roman master and creative force of extraordinary abstract expressionism.

Steve Turnbull (Maui)
Maui-based free flowing abstract wood, stone and bronze sculptor.

Carrie Graber (California)
Master luminist and figurative painter in soft realism. Captures Retro Hawaiʻi and the California lifestyle with a Mid Century Modern flare.

Donna Young (Washington)
Figurative expressionist with a distinct, unique style influenced by many cultures, eras and techniques.

Caroline Zimmermann (Italy) 
Unique impressionistic interpretations of Tuscan landscapes, tranquil seascapes and modern florals.  

Alex Bernstein (North Carolina) 
Award-winning, contemporary, abstract glass sculptor known for melding glass and steel. 

Sienna Nelson (Maui)
Maui based impressionistic artist inspired by nature and the beautiful island of Hawaiʻi. 

JP Marsman (The Netherlands) 
Hyperrealism with a twist. Surprising combinations of vibrant objects arranged in a surreal composition.

Comments

