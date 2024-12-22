Reggae headliner Rebelution returns to the MACC with Tribal Seeds, Feb. 7

Rebelution. PC: Maui Arts & Cultural Center

From humble roots to sold-out headline shows, Grammy-nominated reggae group Rebelution returns to Maui with special guest Tribal Seeds on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. Gates open at 5 p.m., with the show kicking off at 6 p.m. at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s open-air A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion.

This will be a return visit for Rebelution, which was founded in Isla Vista, CA, in 2004. The group’s first visit to Hawaiʻi was in 2007, with their inaugural show in the state held on Maui.

Since the release of their breakout 2007 debut “Courage To Grow,” the band has released five consecutive records that have charted highly on the Billboard Reggae Charts, and multiple that held the No. 1 spot. In 2017, they received a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album. Rebelution’s electrifying live performances have earned them sell-out headline shows from Red Rocks to The Greek Theatre, as well as festival slots at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, ACL, Glastonbury, and more.

Special guests Tribal Seeds are known for their spiritually driven, refreshing rock vibe infused with the roots reggae style rounding out a reggae superstar night of music. They return to Maui after having performed alongside SOJA at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center in 2023.

Tickets for all General Admission (no reserved seats); $49, $99 (VIP) plus applicable fees; VIP tickets include exclusive access to a standing section in front of the stage, the Yokouchi Pavilion restrooms and VIP bars for those in the 21+ section. / A current photo ID required for all to access any 21+ section.