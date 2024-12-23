Local value-added entrepreneurs encouraged to apply for Cottage Industry scholarship

Hawai‘i-based entrepreneurs with value-added food products using local ingredients are encouraged to apply by Dec. 29. PC: Hawai’i Ag & Culinary Alliance

There’s still time to apply for Hawaiʻi Ag & Culinary Alliance’s (HACA) Cottage Industry to Commercial Enterprise Scholarship. Local value-added entrepreneurs using Hawaiʻi-grown, raised or caught ingredients, are encouraged to apply to join this network of innovators reshaping Hawai‘i’s food industry.

The application is for a partial scholarship to Leeward Community College’s (Leeward CC) 12-week ʻĀina to Mākeke course this February. Participants receive an introduction to the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center (WVAPDC) and have an opportunity to grow their network by connecting with industry professionals, buyers, distributors and more.

With the right strategy, connections, and support your product can go from startup to shelves in 2025, according to the scholarship announcement.

The scholarship provides $1,000 toward the $1,500 tuition for Leeward CC’s 12-week ʻĀina to Mākeke course. Selected entrepreneurs are responsible for the remaining $500 course fee.

Cohort 5 runs from Feb. 10 to April 30, 2025. Classes are Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Applications due Dec. 29, 2024. Apply here.