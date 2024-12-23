Maui Ocean Safety crews kept busy by warning level surf

Hoʻokipa Beach Park. (12.21.24) PC: County of Maui

A High Surf Warning kept Maui’s Ocean Safety Officers busy over the weekend, on both the North Shore and the Upper West side of the island, with Jetski operators remaining on-duty until sunset as a precaution.

On Friday Dec. 20, 2024 two rescues were made by Jetskis on the North Shore, and three people were rescued in two separate incidents by Jetskis on the Upper Westside. Impacted beaches included: Kanahā Beach Park, Baldwin Beach Park and DT Fleming Beach Park.

Baldwin Beach Park. (12.21.24) PC: County of Maui

On Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 two 911 calls on the Upper Westside resulted in two individuals being rescued by Jetskis. Ocean Safety Jetski crews from Baldwin Beach Park, Hoʻokipa Beach Park and D T Fleming Beach Park remained on-duty until sunset. (Both Baldwin Beach Park and Hoʻokipa Beach Park on the North Shore were closed due to large surf.)

On Sunday Dec. 22, 2024 a North Shore based Jetski crew responded to a 911 call in which an individual had made it to shore by the time Ocean Safety Officers arrived on scene. The DT Fleming-based Jetski responded to three 911 calls, rescuing eight individuals. The Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park Jetski operators on a roving patrol between Kāʻanapali and Kapalua Bay rescued six individuals at various locations along the coastline. Impacted beaches included Baldwin Beach Park and D T Fleming.

Baldwin Beach Park and Hoʻokipa Beach Park were closed due to large surf on Saturday, and remained closed on Sunday and into Monday. The County’s Parks and Recreation Department evaluates the conditions each morning to determine if it is safe to open the parks.

The Maui Fire Department and the Ocean Safety Bureau is reminding the public that the ocean conditions on the North Shore and Upper Westside are dangerous and are forecast to remain at dangerous levels into the new year. Large waves breaking on shorelines can knock down people and drag them into the ocean. Being alert and staying well away from the shoreline are crucial to public safety. Adults should take special care to keep an eye on children. If someone is swept into the ocean or in distress in the water, call 911. The department advises the public not to enter the water on your own under these conditions.

The public is advised to heed the warnings from Ocean Safety Officers, the National Weather Service and the Maui Emergency Management Agency.