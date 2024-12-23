Peʻahi “Jaws” photos: large swell brings XL to Maui’s north shore

Peʻahi (12.22.24) Image credit: Patrick Wardle @patrickwardle on IG



















The famed Peʻahi “Jaws” surf break along Maui’s north shore drew a spectacular show of talent from experienced big wave surfers over the weekend as safety crews stood by to assist. These images were captured by photographer, Patrick Wardle who shared the images with us.

Warning-level surf will continue through much of today along exposed north and west facing shores as a significant northwest (310-320 degrees) swell continues to impact the area. Heights will lower to advisory levels Tuesday, then drop below Tuesday night through Wednesday as the swell moves out.

Baldwin Beach Park and Ho‘okipa Beach Park were closed over the weekend due to potential safety impacts from the extra-large, swell that arrived along the north-northwest facing shores. Warning-level surf is forecast to be in the 20 to 30 foot range today, lowering to 20 to 25 feet this afternoon.





































Peʻahi (12.22.24) Image credit: Patrick Wardle @patrickwardle on IG