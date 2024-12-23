Spring 2025 TEAS prep for pre-nursing students on Maui

Pre-nursing students work during a course aimed at preparing them for the Test of Essential Academic Skills Exam, a requirement for entry into nursing schools. PC: Hui No Ke Ola Pono

Maui pre-nursing students may now apply for the Spring 2025 Kealaho‘imai TEAS Prep Course. This free, hybrid course will run for 10 weeks from Feb. 10 to April 26, 2025 and is sponsored by Hui No Ke Ola Pono.

Complete details and application here. Questions may be directed to kealahoi@hawaii.edu.

Kealaho’imai intends to offer more TEAS Prep Courses during Summer and Fall of 2025. To express their interest, students can submit their name, email address, and phone number to kealahoi@hawaii.edu. They will be placed on an interest list and receive the announcements when applications for these future TEAS cohorts open.