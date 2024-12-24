Council approves comprehensive plan for climate change mitigation and resiliency

The Maui County Council passed a bill establishing Maui County’s first Climate Action and Resiliency Plan on second and final reading on Monday.

Council Member Keani Rawlins-Fernandez who announced the passage said the plan will guide policy and outlines nearly 170 actions for the county to mitigate and adapt to climate-change effects, transition to 100% renewable energy and achieve net-negative emissions.

“Today, we take an important step forward in strengthening our county by acknowledging the effects of climate change and integrating the brilliance of indigenous knowledge to prepare,” said Rawlins-Fernandez, who holds the seat for the Molokaʻi residency area. “Mahalo to all who volunteered their time, expertise and manaʻo in creating this important framework for Maui County’s future.”

Council Member Gabe Johnson, who holds the seat for the Lānaʻi residency area, introduced the measure. Bill 136, CD1, FD2 (2024) now goes to Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. and will take effect on his approval.

The Climate Action and Resiliency Plan is attached as an exhibit to the bill, along with a list of implementing actions. The bill provides that the plan must be updated every 10 years, and the county must maintain an online dashboard tracking progress.

For more information, call the Office of Council Services at 808-270-7664.