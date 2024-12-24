County of Maui releases final Long-Term Recovery Plan for Lahaina

Community members attended a Long-term Recovery Plan open house at Lahainaluna High School in October, one of various community-outreach events over months of crafting the draft and final plans. Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett (first photo) and other County officials met with residents during the Long-Term Recovery Plan open house. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui has released the final Long-Term Recovery Plan for Lahaina, following a monthlong community engagement series on the draft plan that included feedback from hundreds of residents and local stakeholders.

The Long-Term Recovery Plan is available to view and download at www.MauiRecovers.org/lahaina.

Also included on the website are individual pages dedicated to each of the plan’s 40 projects that cover key areas of recovery: Community Planning, Economic Recovery, Health and Social Services, Housing, Infrastructure, and Natural and Cultural Resources.

Long Term Planning open house. PC: County of Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Mayor Richard Bissen said the Long-Term Recovery Plan ensures that Lahaina’s healing is led by the needs and aspirations of its residents.

“As we look to the future of Lahaina, this recovery plan is more than just a roadmap forward — it embodies the community’s shared vision for our future,” Mayor Bissen said in a news release. “Mahalo for the hundreds of responses throughout our community engagement efforts; your input is the foundation of our recovery and rebuild of Lahaina town. Special mahalo to our teams from the Office of Recovery and Department of Planning who have worked tirelessly to create a path forward.”

The purpose of the Long-Term Recovery Plan is to provide a roadmap for the County’s recovery efforts in the aftermath of the 2023 Maui wildfires and help identify the funding sources necessary for these projects to be executed. The plan is a living document, and revisions can and will be made over time with community input.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A draft of the plan was released on Oct. 21, 2024. The County’s Office of Recovery and Department of Planning held open houses Oct. 23 and Oct. 26 at Lahainaluna High School. There, community members learned about the plan’s projects and provided feedback. In addition, online feedback was accepted through Nov. 15.

Long Term Planning open house. PC: County of Maui

The County received more than 300 responses through the community engagement events. As a result, the following adjustments are reflected in the final plan:

Removing the delineation between priority and appendix projects, and placing all 40 projects in the body of the plan

Clarifying timeframes estimated for project completion

Adding information regarding the anticipated level of public participation for projects

Identifying interconnections between projects

Adding additional project details, where possible

A primary component in the creation of the Long-Term Recovery Plan was incorporating the input of the Lahaina community.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

From September 2023 to July 2024, 3,833 Lahaina residents and stakeholders participated in 11 community engagement activities and events. These included 190 public testimonials and interviews, three online surveys and five neighborhood workshops. A summary report of community engagement was released in September and is available to view and download at www.MauiRecovers.org/lahaina.

“This plan serves as our foundation for what the community wants to see moving forward,” said incoming Office of Recovery Administrator John Smith. “My team and I have already been actively working on moving many of these projects forward and look forward to continuing that momentum into the new year.”