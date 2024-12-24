Hoʻokipa reopens; Baldwin, Tavares Bay remain closed due to debris from high surf

Ho‘okipa Beach Park, 12-24-24. Courtesy County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation reopened Ho‘okipa Beach Park on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2024, after debris and damage from high surf was addressed. Baldwin Beach Park and Tavares Bay in Kūʻau remain closed while debris removal continues.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Honolulu downgraded the High Surf Warning to a High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores of Maui on Tuesday.

The extra-large north swell caused water to surge and sweep across portions of Baldwin and Ho‘okipa. Over the weekend, one of the Ho‘okipa pavilions was damaged by the weather, and Baldwin’s parking lot was flooded, according to Parks officials.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NWS had issued a high-surf warning last week for an extra-large, north-northwest swell that peaked with 40- to 50-foot waves along north facing shores over the weekend. Safety impacts triggered the County department to close Ho‘okipa and Baldwin beach parks on Saturday.