Body found in wheel well of aircraft on flight from Chicago to Maui

Kahului Airport. File photo credit: Wendy Osher

United Airlines has confirmed a body was found in the wheel well of an aircraft that landed in Kahului, Maui on Christmas Eve. The discovery was make upon arrival at Kahului Airport (OGG) in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears, airline officials said.

The incident happened aboard United Airlines Flight 202 from Chicago to Kahului (OGG) aboard a Boeing 787-10 aircraft on Dec. 24.

The wheel well was only accessible from outside of the aircraft, airline officials said in a statement released to Maui Now.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

At this time, it is not clear how or when the person accessed the wheel well. United is working with law enforcement authorities on the investigation.