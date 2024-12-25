KaiAloha Supply donates $6,000 in holiday toy drive for six keiki nonprofits
More than 3,000 children on Maui and Oʻahu received toys this Christmas through KaiAloha Supply’s holiday toy drive. This year, Maui-based local clothing brand, KaiAloha Supply, partnered with six children nonprofits: Camp Imua, Parents and Children Together Oʻahu and Maui, Kahakukahi Ocean Academy, Nāpili Kai Foundation and Nā Kama Kai Foundation.
KaiAloha Supply’s stores on Maui and Oʻahu were assigned to shop for one nonprofit each. Recipients were keiki ranging from the ages between newborn to 18 years old. Items from these shopping hauls consisted of legos, jewelry and art kits, recreational water toys, ocean gear, journals, art supplies, books, electronics, backpacks, wallets, stuffed animals and sports equipment.
Each of these nonprofits hosted a holiday-themed community events to gather local families and kids in celebration of the season. This year, KaiAloha Supply was able to attend Napili Kai Foundation’s holiday keiki hula show at Napili Kai Beach Resort on Dec. 17.
“It was our pleasure to host your delegation last night so they could witness the keiki’s joy when they received your gift bags! Can’t tell you how much we appreciate your generosity and having KaiAloha and all of you become part of our ʻOhana!” said Louise “Lou” Ross, former president of Nāpili Kai Foundation.
A partner of KaiAloha Supply, Candace Faust, attended Kahakukahi Ocean Academy’s Christmas Celebration on Dec. 22 at its new space at Parley AIR Station in Honokahua Bay. The official opening is set for Feb. 8. The space is intended to provide free ocean immersion, mentorship and environmental stewardship programs for Maui’s keiki.
“We are so grateful for your support of our Kahakukahi keiki. We are all making such a difference in these children’s lives,” said Shawneen Schweitzer at Kahakukahi Foundation.