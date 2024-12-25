Maui County Department of Water Supply publishes customer water pipe inventory

PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply has published a public inventory map for customers to review the current status of their service lines.

Department officials say the new resource affirms the department’s commitment to delivering safe, high-quality drinking water to customers served in Maui and on Molokaʻi.

The public inventory map, required to be published by all water utilities in the United States by Oct. 16, can be found on the DWS site, https://mauicounty.gov/544/Lead-Copper. Follow the link to “lead service line inventory.”

DWS and its contractors performed on-site inventory of Maui and Molokaʻi customers’ water service lines at homes, schools and businesses to determine the pipe material. Crews identified the material of both the public and private service lines for the areas served and categorized them as either: unknown, non-lead, galvanized requiring replacement, or lead as required by the US Environmental Protection Agency regulations for drinking water.

Did you get a notice in the mail?

If your property was identified as “lead,” “galvanized requiring replacement,” or lead status “unknown,” you may have received a notice in the mail. If your service line was non-lead, no action is required at this time, and you will not receive a notice. To date, DWS has found zero lead lines.

What happens now?

Many of the current unknown statuses are because crews are still performing inspections at service line locations throughout the area. DWS will continue inventory inspections through 2025. DWS is not conducting customer-requested inspections at this time but will be sending out periodic press releases when crews plan to be in an area. If crews are not able to reach your meter or determine what your service line is made of, DWS may contact you to schedule another visit.

DWS will work with homeowners with lead and galvanized requiring replacement lines to replace them and inform them of replacement options.​

For information on the water pipe inventory, visit the DWS lead and copper page at https://mauicounty.gov/544/Lead-Copper or call its engineering line at 808-270-7835.