Maui Surf Forecast for December 26, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 14-18 20-25 20-30 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:52 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 07:08 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 10:09 AM HST. Low -0.1 feet 05:28 PM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 5:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will rapidly build overnight, peak Thursday afternoon through Friday, then slowly ease over the weekend as a significant west-northwest (290 to 315 degrees) swell builds down the island chain. The High Surf Warning has been issued for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands this evening, but will need to be expanded with at least an advisory for the west facing shores of the Big Island Thursday afternoon. This swell will slowly lower over the weekend and into early next week. An upward trend is possible Monday through midweek, as a couple of smaller northwest swells arrive. Small surf is expected for south and east facing shores. The exception could be for southerly facing shores exposed to more westerly swells, which could see a rise through the day Thursday.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.