Molokaʻi students earn clinical medical assistant certifications

Celebrating the successful completion of training as certified medical assistants are (left to right): Olelo Schonely Spencer, Career and Technical Education Program Coordinator, UH Maui College Moloka’i; Cindy Ledesma; Teri-Lee Phifer; Alisha Gramberg; John Allan Arista; Tanya Kamakeeaina; Piikea Hanaoka; Kapua Kehano; Misty Kahale; Mililani Rawlins; and Kelley Dudoit, Moloka’i coordinator, UH Maui College, Moloka’i. PC: UH Maui College Moloka’i

Nine Molokaʻi students have completed training through the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College to earn certifications as clinical medical assistants with the National Health Career Association.

Free training was provided by Good Jobs Hawaiʻi, a partnership among University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges, employers and organizations.

Students attended weekly online didactic lectures with a University of Hawaiʻi Maui College professor and in-person clinical training at their job sites. This cohort was in response to the need for certified medical assistants needed in local primary care facilities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The medical assistants support physicians by performing administrative and clinical tasks, such as preparing examination rooms, taking patient vital signs and collecting and examining laboratory tests. Training included conducting an electrocardiogram test, drawing blood for testing and training in giving injections.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, growth in the employment of medical assistants is projected to outpace other occupations, reflecting the high demand for healthcare services. A medical assistant is often the first and last person who sees a patient.

Good Jobs Hawaiʻi supported participants by covering tuition, fees, books, online classes and exam fees, ensuring comprehensive access to education and certification. Onsite training was made possible through partnerships with Nā Puʻuwai’s Hana Ola Workforce Development Program and Molokaʻi General Hospital, the only hospital on the island of Molokaʻi.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This collaboration provided hands-on, locally-based training opportunities, allowing individuals to gain practical experience and contribute to the healthcare workforce in their community. By integrating education with real-world training, these combined efforts helped strengthen both individual careers and the healthcare system on the island.

“This partnership has significantly enhanced the quality of care at our Rural Health Clinic by advancing clinical skills, improving patient safety, enhancing the patient experience, increasing operational efficiency and fostering professionalism and accountability,” said Molokaʻi General Hospital Director of Outpatient & Business Services Punahele Alcon. “Molokaʻi General Hospital firmly believes in the importance of investing in education, as it plays a vital role in improving quality, safety, and efficiency, while also strengthening the capacity of our community.”

“Nā Puʻuwai’s partnership with UH Maui College through our Hana Ola Workforce Development Center, is one of our most important relationships for the communities we serve,” said Nā Pu’uwai Associate Executive Director Shari Tasaka. “The achievement of the college, our health center, and most importantly, the graduates themselves are significant milestones in our joint missions to home-grow our healthcare workforce.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The cohort was made up of four students who are employees of Nā Puʻuwai – Piikea Hanaoka, Misty Kahale, Tanya Kamakeaiana and Kapua Kehano – and five students who are employees of Molokaʻi General Hospital – John Allan Arista, Alisha Gramberg, Cindy Ledesma, Teri-Lee Phifer, and Mililani Rawlins. By earning the certified medical assistant credential, these employees demonstrate their comprehensive knowledge and commitment to patient safety, as well as their dedication to providing effective patient care. UH Maui College. Moloka’i is incredibly proud of every one of them and look forward to the positive impact they will continue to make in their respective roles.”