Sentry fan experience mixes world-class golf, food and views at the Plantation Course at Kapalua

World-class golf competition, premier food and stunning views enhance the fan experience at upcoming Sentry golf tournament at Plantation Course in Kapalua. File photo

The Sentry’s fan experience blends island lifestyle with world-class competition all set against the stunning backdrop of the iconic Plantation Course at Kapalua, according to an announcement promoting the annual event.

“From premier food offerings to unrivaled views of golf, there will be plenty for fans to enjoy when the PGA TOUR’s season-opening event returns to Maui from Jan. 2-5,” it says.

“As the most picturesque backdrop in the sport, The Plantation Course at Kapalua offers breathtaking views to watch the golf action unfold. From the best No. 1 tee view on TOUR to Nos. 5-7 featuring the most dramatic mountain views on course, over to the par-3 No. 11 tee, which faces the beautiful Honolua Bay known for its legendary surfing and ocean scenics, to the iconic finishing hole No. 18 and its panoramic views, the unparalleled beauty is a sight to be seen.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Near the main entrance is the Tito’s Stillhouse, for the 21-and-older crowd. “Located between No. 1 fairway and No. 18 green, fans can sit alongside the golf action in comfortable seating to enjoy signature tournament cocktails from Tito’s, Casa Azul Organic Tequila and Koloa Rum, and food offerings from the Plantation House Restaurant, including their renowned Cheeseburger and Fish Sandwich. New this year, Hua Momona Farms alongside Next Level Chef finalist, Zach Laidlaw, will be serving island-inspired bites, including smoked ahi nachos, fish tacos, braised short-rib tostadas, and roasted beets.”

The announcement says a “fan oasis” situated between No. 3 green and No. 9 tee that features local fare from popular island food trucks is Aloha Braised and Fiyah Foods. It provides cold drinks for the 21+ crowd, and hydration stations where fans can refill their own reusable plastic or metal water bottles (no larger than 32 oz.).

“Spectators can also visit the Maui Gold® Pineapple booth to enjoy locally grown pineapples cultivated on the nutrient-rich volcanic soil of Haleakalā , celebrated for their exceptional freshness and naturally delicious flavor. The Treecovery Hawai‘i booth gives fans the opportunity to give back West Maui as they learn how the new non-profit works to care for existing trees within the Lahaina and Kula burn zones, and to plant and oversee the growth of 30,000 new trees throughout the West Maui community over the next several years.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The announcement says that, for families, the First Tee Game Changers Experience is “the place to be.”

“Located alongside No. 9 green, the experience features interactive golf activities and complimentary Big Wave Shave Ice. The best place for kids to grab selfies and autographs from PGA TOUR stars is at the First Tee Autograph Zone presented by Sentry, located at No. 1 tee.”

“For the 21+ fans witnessing the golf action on the back nine, they can enjoy drinks and food at the Michelob ULTRA Bar located between No. 10 green and No. 14 tee. The crowd can also grab food from Kapalua’s Plantation House concession stand and enjoy from Tommy Bahama beach chairs in the Tommy Bahama Relax Zone against the rope line on No. 10 green.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Golf fans are encouraged to attend the Opening Drive Celebration held on the No. 1 tee prior to the first tee time on Thursday. The celebration features a traditional Hawaiian blessing by Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua cultural team member Kumu Pono Murray and Hawaiian entertainment.

Additionally, join PGA TOUR players, broadcasters, and volunteers in wearing Hawaiian-patterned clothing on Aloha Friday during the second round of The Sentry.

To commemorate the day, fans can grab a souvenir amidst the newest tournament gear from The Sentry at the Tournament Merchandise tent adjacent to No. 18 green, with additional options available in the Pro Shop in The Plantation Course clubhouse.

The Opening Drive returns to Maui as it hosts The Sentry at The Plantation Course at Kapalua for the 27th year. From premium hospitality options like The Cook Pine Club to a reimagined grounds-access experience with the Gallery Pass, The Sentry offers something for every fan. All tickets to The Sentry and General Parking passes can be purchased by visiting TheSentry.com.