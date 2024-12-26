Ailing man medevaced from fishing boat offshore Honokaʻa, Hawaiʻi

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew assigned to Air Station Barbers Point, deploys a tending line to an underway vessel while conducting training off the north shore of Oahu Dec. 3, 2024. The helicopter crew conducted training deploying supplies and gear to an underway vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

The Coast Guard medevaced an ailing man from a fishing vessel 8 miles northeast of Honokaʻa, Hawaiʻi, Monday.

Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a notification at 3:22 p.m. Monday from the Captain of the fishing vessel Honua-Oe, requesting a medevac for a 51-year-old man who fell into a porthole and sustained an injury to his abdomen, while the vessel was approximately 20 miles north of Hawi, Hawaiʻi. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

At 8 p.m. Monday, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point rendezvoused with the crew of the Honua-Oe, offshore of Honokaʻa, Hawaiʻi.

The helicopter crew hoisted the ailing man and transported the patient to the airport in Hilo, where he was transferred to EMS to receive a higher level of care. The patient is reportedly in stable condition.