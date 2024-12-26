Ailing man medevaced from fishing boat offshore Honokaʻa, Hawaiʻi
The Coast Guard medevaced an ailing man from a fishing vessel 8 miles northeast of Honokaʻa, Hawaiʻi, Monday.
Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a notification at 3:22 p.m. Monday from the Captain of the fishing vessel Honua-Oe, requesting a medevac for a 51-year-old man who fell into a porthole and sustained an injury to his abdomen, while the vessel was approximately 20 miles north of Hawi, Hawaiʻi. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
At 8 p.m. Monday, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point rendezvoused with the crew of the Honua-Oe, offshore of Honokaʻa, Hawaiʻi.
The helicopter crew hoisted the ailing man and transported the patient to the airport in Hilo, where he was transferred to EMS to receive a higher level of care. The patient is reportedly in stable condition.