Applications being accepted for Summer 2025 Tri-annual permits

The Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation will be begin accepting applications next month for the Summer 2025 Tri-Annual Permits period. The applications are for recreational use of pools, gyms, fields, stadiums and tennis courts during the summer activity period of April 16 to July 31, 2025.

Completed applications will be accepted as follows:

Leagues: 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, through 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6

Schools, Recreational Enrichment, and General Use: 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, through 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7

Applications must be submitted by email at DPRPermits@mauicounty.gov or in person at the main DPR Permits office. The DPR Permit Office is temporarily located at the small concrete building (former ticket booth) in front of the War Memorial Ichiro “Iron” Maehara Baseball Stadium in Wailuku. Special events, tournaments and assemblies are not covered under this permit type and application window.

For questions about application types or to request a printed application or assistance, call the Department of Parks and Recreation Permit Office at 808-270-7389.