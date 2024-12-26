DOH issues recall alert for Alcon Laboratories Systane Brand Lubricant Eye Drops

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents to a recall issued by Alcon Laboratories for its Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF Single Vials On-the-Go (25 count) because of potential fungal contamination.

The recall is limited to lot number 10101, which was sold throughout the US, including retailers in Hawai‘i. The FDB is working with local stores to ensure that the recalled product is no longer available for sale.

Fungal contamination of an ophthalmic product is known to potentially cause eye infections. If an infection occurs, it may threaten vision and in very rare cases, may be potentially life-threatening in immunocompromised patients.

Consumers should contact their health care provider if they are experiencing, or have experienced, any problems that may be related to using this product. To date there have been no reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The DOH FDB advises consumers to verify if they possess the recalled product and stop using it immediately. The lot number and expiration date can be found printed on the bottom of the product packaging and is also stamped on each single-use vial. Consumers may return the recalled product to its place of purchase for a replacement or refund.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Alcon Laboratories at 1-800-241-5999 (between 3:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. HST, Monday to Friday).

The product information is listed below:

