Episode 2 of the summit eruption at Kīlauea hits another pause on Christmas Day

A telephoto view of lava fountains erupting within Kaluapele (Kīlauea summit caldera) the afternoon of Dec. 24. This eruption began on Dec. 23 with vigorous lava and volcanic gas effusion, which decreased throughout the day until the eruption paused around 4 p.m. HST. Renewed, low-level eruption of sluggish lava began around 8 a.m. HST Christmas Eve morning, Dec. 24, and around 11 a.m. HST, more gas-rich lava began reaching the surface causing fountaining to become more vigorous. Increased fountaining accompanied by increasing tremor and the resumption of summit deflation marked the onset of a second eruptive episode. USGS photo by H. Winslow.

Episode 2 of the eruption at Kīlauea lasted a little over 24 hours, which is about twice the duration of the first eruptive episode. Prior summit eruptions have lasted days to weeks and scientists with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say there is a high probability that this eruption will resume if the summit re-pressurizes over the coming days.

Kīlauea live stream courtesy USGS

The Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH. All current and recent activity is within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and no changes have been detected in the East or Southwest rift zones.

The vigorous fountaining from vents in the southwest corner of Halemaʻmaʻu crater rapidly died down over a few minutes just before 11 a.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Lava began draining back into the vent at 11 a.m. at the nearly the same time that summit tiltmeters began recording a change from deflation to inflation. Seismic tremor also decreased markedly at the same time.

The pattern was similar but more abrupt than the onset of the pause on Monday, Dec. 23, that occurred between 3 and 4 p.m.

The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea paused again the morning of Dec. 25. USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists arrived at Halema‘uma‘u crater rim just after the eruption pause, observing very weak spattering and drainback of lava into the vent. USGS photo by M. Patrick.

Kīlauea erupted most recently in and near Nāpau Crater on the middle East Rift Zone from Sept. 15-20, 2024. Since 1952, Kīlauea has erupted dozens of times. From 1983 to 2018 eruptive activity was nearly continuous along the volcano’s East Rift Zone, according to the HVO.