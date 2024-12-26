Maui News
High Surf Warning until 6 p.m. Friday
A High Surf Warning is in effect for the north facing shores of Maui and the north and west facing shores of Molokaʻi due to elevated surf building to 8 to 12 feet along impacted shores.
The National Weather Service reports surf along exposed shores will rapidly build through the morning hours, peak this afternoon through Friday, then slowly ease over the weekend as a west-northwest swell builds down the island chain.
