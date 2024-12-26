Maui Surf Forecast for December 27, 2024
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|30-40
|30-40
|20-30
|20-25
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current west-northwest to northwest (290 to 315 degrees) swell will peak this evening through tonight, then slowly ease Friday into the weekend. A High Surf Warning is in place through at least Friday for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands and for west facing shores of the Big Island. A couple of moderate northwest swells will be possible next week especially around Tuesday through Thursday. Small surf is expected for south and east facing shores. The exception could be for south facing shores exposed to more westerly swells, which could see some westerly wrap through Friday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
