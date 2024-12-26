Maui Surf Forecast for December 27, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 30-40 30-40 20-30 20-25 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 05:28 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 01:22 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 07:53 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 11:01 AM HST. Sunrise 7:00 AM HST. Sunset 5:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current west-northwest to northwest (290 to 315 degrees) swell will peak this evening through tonight, then slowly ease Friday into the weekend. A High Surf Warning is in place through at least Friday for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands and for west facing shores of the Big Island. A couple of moderate northwest swells will be possible next week especially around Tuesday through Thursday. Small surf is expected for south and east facing shores. The exception could be for south facing shores exposed to more westerly swells, which could see some westerly wrap through Friday.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.