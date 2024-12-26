More modular homes to be delivered to the Kilohana project on Dec. 29

FEMA’s Kilohana temporary housing project in Lahaina, Maui. PC: FEMA

Motorists are advised of potential traffic delays as modular homes for wildfire survivors are delivered to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Kilohana site in Lahaina. Loads will be transported from Kahului Harbor to a staging area near the Kahului boat ramp, beginning at 7 a.m. and throughout the day, on Sunday, Dec. 29.

The trucks will head out from Hobron Avenue at the harbor, then turn right onto Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) heading west and then turn right onto Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) and proceed to an area near the Kahului Boat Ramp where the modular homes will be staged.

On Monday, Dec. 30, homes will be delivered from the staging site to the FEMA Kilohana project mauka of the Lahaina Gateway shopping center beginning at 8 p.m.

From the Kahului staging site, the trucks will head south on Kahului Beach Road and turn left heading east on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32), then turn right onto Hāna Highway (Route 36). The trucks will then turn right onto Elmer F. Carvalho Way (Route 3800) and head west, linking with Kūihelani Highway (Route 380).

At the intersection with Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), the trucks will turn left and head west to Lahaina. In Lahaina, the trucks will continue on Honoapiʻilani Highway and make a right turn onto Keawe Street and proceed mauka to the project’s access mauka of the Lahaina Gateway.

For hauling schedule updates or changes, see the Hawai‘i Department of Transportationʻs (HDOT) social media pages on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation/ and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

Motorists may encounter traffic slowdowns and stops in both directions along the route due to the size of the modular units. There will also be escorts during the transport. Highway users should heed all signs along with directions from traffic controllers.