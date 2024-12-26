President signs Tokuda’s legislation to explore feasibility of Lahaina as a National Heritage Area

US Rep. Jill Tokuda and Kim Ball of the Mayor’s Lahaina Advisory Team inspect the historic Waiola Cemetery during a tour Wednesday of the Lahaina burn zone. PC: Brian Perry

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden signed US Rep. Jill Tokuda’s (HI-02) Lahaina National Heritage Area Study Act into law. Under this law, the National Park Service, in consultation with state and local partners, will study the suitability and feasibility of a National Heritage Area designation for Lahaina. These areas are designated by Congress to complement state and local conservation efforts through recognition, federal funding, and technical assistance.

“Sixteen months after the horrific fires forever changed Lahaina, the community is still rebuilding while trying to preserve what was miraculously saved. President Biden has always recognized Lahaina’s long road to recovery and continues to lend his unwavering support. I am so proud and grateful that President Biden recognizes Lahaina’s historic and cultural significance and how my legislation helps ensure future generations do as well,” said Tokuda.

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) introduced the Senate companion of the legislation and helped secure its passage on the Senate floor on Dec. 16, 2024.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There are 62 National Heritage Areas in the United States but none in Hawaiʻi. Kaʻena Point is currently being studied for designation.