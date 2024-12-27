Ho‘ōla iā Mauiakama Long Term Recovery Group appoints Rhonda Alexander-Monkres as Executive Director

Rhonda Alexander-Monkres

The Ho‘ōla iā Mauiakama Long Term Recovery Group (Ho‘ōla LTRG), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Maui’s recovery and rebuilding efforts following the August 2023 wildfires, announced the appointment of Rhonda Alexander-Monkres as its new Executive Director.

Alexander-Monkres brings a wealth of experience in disaster recovery, financial counseling, and community development to Ho‘ōla LTRG. Most recently, she served as the Deputy Director for Long Term Recovery with the American Red Cross, where she led recovery efforts for communities impacted by the Hawai‘i wildfires. In this role, she emphasized resource coordination, partnership-building, and facilitating long-term recovery solutions to help survivors rebuild and regain stability.

Prior to her tenure at the American Red Cross, Alexander-Monkres was the Program Manager for the Maui Financial Opportunity Center under Hawaiian Community Assets. In this capacity, she established and led the development of Maui County’s first LISC Financial Opportunity Center, offering comprehensive financial counseling and educational services to residents. Her leadership contributed to the creation of the Maui County Comprehensive Affordable Housing Plan, adopted by the Maui County Council in July 2021, facilitating a roadmap for affordable housing initiatives.

Alexander-Monkres is also the owner of Kūpa‘a Consulting Services, where she has served as a credit coach since 2018, leveraging her expertise to help individuals and businesses achieve financial success. Her commitment to improving financial literacy and stability within the community has been demonstrated through her successful improvement of credit scores for numerous clients and the development of online resources to further financial education.



Alexander-Monkres holds an MBA from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa and a BSBA from Hawai‘i Pacific University. She is also certified as a HUD Housing Counselor and a First-Time Homebuyer Education Facilitator.



In her new role as Executive Director of Ho‘ōla LTRG, Alexander-Monkres will oversee the organization’s initiatives to provide comprehensive and compassionate support to Maui residents affected by the wildfires. Her extensive background in disaster recovery and financial empowerment positions her to lead the organization in effectively addressing both immediate and long-term needs of the community.



“We are thrilled to welcome Rhonda as our Executive Director,” said Nestor Ugale, Jr., a member of Ho‘ōla LTRG’s Executive Committee. “Her dedication to community resilience and her proven track record in recovery efforts make her an invaluable asset as we continue to support Maui’s rebuilding journey.”



For more information about Ho‘ōla LTRG and its programs, visit www.mauilongtermrecovery.org.