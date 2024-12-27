Maui County Christmas tree drop-off sites to open Dec. 28 in Kīhei and Makawao

Hawai`i Department of Agriculture

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management is opening two temporary Christmas tree drop-off sites in Kīhei and Makawao on Saturday, Dec. 28. The temporary locations are in addition to the ongoing green waste drop-off services throughout Maui County.

All ornaments and tinsel should be removed from trees before they are taken to drop-off locations.

The department reminds residents that Christmas trees can be a fire hazard and it is illegal to dispose of trees in unpermitted locations.

The temporary Christmas tree drop-off locations and hours are:

Kīhei Recycling Center, located off Welakahao Road on the makai side of Piʻilani Highway, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

located off Welakahao Road on the makai side of Piʻilani Highway, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Makawao Recycling Center, located off Makani Road behind Kalama Intermediate School, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Sunday.

Trees can be dropped off at the temporary locations through Jan. 5.

Ongoing Green Waste Drop Off services are available at:

Central Maui Landfill, Pūlehu and Hansen roads, Puʻunēnē, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Olowalu Recycling and Refuse Convenience Center, Honoapiʻilani Highway and Olowalu Village Road, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Hāna Landfill, 35 Hāna Highway, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

Lānaʻi Landfill, Kaumalapau Highway, Lānaʻi City, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

Molokaʻi-Nāʻiwa Landfill & Recycling Center, Maunaloa Highway, Maunaloa, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

For more information, call the County Recycling Office at 808-270-7880 or visit www.mauicounty.gov/recycle.