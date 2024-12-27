Maui Hotel & Lodging Association restructures its leadership team

Maui Hotel & Lodging Association executive team: (from left) Executive Director John Pele, Manager of Events & Membership Angela Doran and Deputy Executive Director Naomi Cooper. Courtesy photos

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association’s new executive team is Executive Director John Pele, Deputy Executive Director Naomi Cooper and Manager of Events & Membership Angela Doran.

Pele is a former Moloka’i candidate for the Maui County Council. Now, he’s a registered lobbyist for the association. Cooper steps into the first-ever deputy position. She will handle communications and oversee operations. Doran will coordinate the 2025 annual Maui County Charity Walk.

Pele is a graduate of Moloka’i High School. He attended the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. He started his career in hospitality, becoming purchasing director, rooms director and general manager of the Moloka’i Ranch before its closure in 2008. His experience in management continued as he oversaw a condominium complex before becoming an entrepreneur.

Pele owned and operated Maunaloa General Store for 14 years and later, a family restaurant in Hotel Moloka’i, Hiro’s Ohana Grill. His business experience led to consultant services for government affairs, community outreach and strategic planning. He has had a career of 36 years as a professional musician playing drums/percussions for Sterling and the Precisions, Nā Leo O Maunaloa, Pound4Pound, Darrell Labrado, Lawaiʻa and Hawaiian Prime Time. He also served on the Moloka’i Planning Commission from 2017 to 2023. In his free time, he enjoys volunteering for Kaunoa Seniors Meals on Wheels, Maui Food Bank and Habitat for Humanity as well as golfing, fishing, woodworking and spending time with his wife, daughter, and grandchildren.

Cooper attended both Seabury Hall and Baldwin High School on Maui and is an alumnus of Hawai’i Pacific University. She fell into commercial talent and acting while in her teens which led to a career in marketing and business communications.

Some of Cooper’s past contracts included brands like Coca-Cola, Disney Aulani, VRBO, Honda, Hilton, Fox’s North Shore and CBS’s Magnum PI. Her professional experience spread across the industries of tourism, publishing, advertising, building development, sporting events, wedding events, wellness, wholesaling and retail, coaching, film and entertainment production.

Before serving as the association’s deputy director, Cooper was first contracted for the Faces of Aloha Campaign, social media and public relations before joining MHLA in 2023 as its first communications director. Cooper currently serves on the board of Women in Lodging, the Maui County Visitor Industry Coalition, is the Neighbor-Island chair of the Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Program. She is a mentor for Maui High School, as well as a 2025 Ka Ipu Kukui Fellow. In her free time, she enjoys time with her children, hiking and nature, barre, musicals, travel, food, wine and art.

Doran grew up in South Dakota and California, then spent six years living abroad before settling in Los Angeles. There, she gained diverse professional experience in accounting, business management and investment banking. Her nonprofit journey began with Maui United Way, where she discovered a deep passion for Maui’s community and a commitment to fostering growth and opportunities for future generations.

Doran has collaborated with over 30 Maui nonprofit organizations to support and strengthen the community. She has also volunteered with organizations like Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build Week, participated in beach cleanups with Maui Ocean Center and joined the Pacific Whale Foundation’s annual whale count.

In her free time, she enjoys running, volunteering and exploring the outdoors. She also runs a creative business, crafting unique jewelry and home décor from crystal, sea glass and treasures found by the ocean.

In addition to the newly appointed positions, association announces seven new advisory committees activating in 2025. During her time as interim executive director, Cooper recruited professionals internally from the membership to council the following committees: The Charity Walk Committee, Engineering & Building Committee, Golf Committee, Government Affairs Committee, Restaurant & Bars Committee, Scholarship & Workforce Development Committee and the Transportation & Activities Committee.

For more information, visit mauihla.org.