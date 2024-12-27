Maui Surf Forecast for December 28, 2024
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|22-26
|15-20
|15-20
|12-16
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|7:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An extra-large, west-northwest to northwest (290-315 degrees) swell has come more in line with model guidance this afternoon, though swell heights are still hovering around 10-11 feet at the nearshore buoys. This will continue to translate into warning- level surf along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands and west facing shores of the Big Island through tonight. The warning will likely be downgraded to a High Surf Advisory late tonight or early tomorrow morning, depending how quickly the swell subsides at the buoys overnight. This swell is forecast to slowly taper off over the weekend, but will still bring hazardous conditions to exposed areas. Another upward trend is possible early next week as a couple of smaller northwest swells arrive. Surf along south and east-facing shores will remain small through early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com