Maui Surf Forecast for December 28, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 22-26 15-20 15-20 12-16 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Hazy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:01 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 01:52 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Hazy. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 08:30 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:50 AM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 5:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An extra-large, west-northwest to northwest (290-315 degrees) swell has come more in line with model guidance this afternoon, though swell heights are still hovering around 10-11 feet at the nearshore buoys. This will continue to translate into warning- level surf along exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands and west facing shores of the Big Island through tonight. The warning will likely be downgraded to a High Surf Advisory late tonight or early tomorrow morning, depending how quickly the swell subsides at the buoys overnight. This swell is forecast to slowly taper off over the weekend, but will still bring hazardous conditions to exposed areas. Another upward trend is possible early next week as a couple of smaller northwest swells arrive. Surf along south and east-facing shores will remain small through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.