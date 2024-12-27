Maui News
Pukalani and Lahaina DMVL offices temporarily, Dec. 27
The Pukalani and Lahaina offices of the County of Maui Department of Finance Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing are temporarily closed on Friday, Dec. 27, due to staffing shortages.
Both offices are expected to reopen on Monday, Dec. 30.
The Kahului and Kīhei DMVL offices remain open.
For more information, including current wait times at all locations, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/1328/Motor-Vehicle-Licensing.
