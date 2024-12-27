Pukalani and Lahaina DMVL offices temporarily, Dec. 27

Listen to this Article 1 minute

The Pukalani and Lahaina offices of the County of Maui Department of Finance Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing are temporarily closed on Friday, Dec. 27, due to staffing shortages.

Both offices are expected to reopen on Monday, Dec. 30.

The Kahului and Kīhei DMVL offices remain open.

For more information, including current wait times at all locations, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/1328/Motor-Vehicle-Licensing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD