Volcano Watch — Kīlauea summit erupts again

Volcano Watch is a weekly article and activity update written by US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates.

The eruption at Kīlauea volcano that began on Monday, Dec. 23, paused for a second time on Christmas morning before resuming on Thursday evening. This is the eighth eruption of Kīlauea, and the sixth within Kaluapele, since 2020. These previous eruptions within Kaluapele lasted from less than one week to more than a year in duration. This history of activity, along with continued summit inflation, suggests that eruptive activity may continue to pause and resume in the coming days or weeks.

The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano on December 24, 2024. Several vents along the southwest of Halema‘uma‘u crater floor feed lava flows on the floor of Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera). PC: USGS

The new eruption within Kaluapele (the summit caldera) began at approximately 2:20 a.m. HST on Dec. 23, 2024. Lava fountains reached heights of nearly 300 feet (91 meters) and lava flows covered more than 650 acres (2.6 square kilometers) during two distinct eruptive episodes between Dec. 23 and 25. Both episodes ended abruptly and were followed by the draining of molten lava back into eruptive vents, along with changes in summit tilt from deflation to inflation. The eruption resumed again during the early evening of Dec. 26.

This is the third eruption of Kīlauea in 2024. It’s noteworthy that these three eruptions occurred in different parts of the volcano. The June 3 eruption occurred southwest of Kaluapele. The September 15-20 eruption occurred on the East Rift Zone. And now this eruption is occurring within Kaluapele. The last time that eruptions occurred in all three of these areas in the same year was fifty years ago!

This diversity of eruptions within a single year is fascinating not only for its historical context but especially for what it can tell us about magma migration and storage within and between different parts of Kīlauea. All Kīlauea eruptions from 2020 to 2023 occurred within Kaluapele. Things changed in 2024 as magma migrated away from the summit.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Intense sequences of earthquakes, surface deformation, and ground cracking occurred in early 2024 as magma migrated toward the Southwest Rift Zone (SWRZ) and approached the surface in the Kaʻū Desert. Activity culminated with the June 3 eruption located 2.5 miles (4 km) southwest of Kaluapele. This emplacement of fresh magma increased the potential for future activity along the SWRZ.

Earthquakes, deformation and ground cracking intensified throughout the summer as magma approached the surface along the upper and middle East Rift Zone (ERZ), damaging Chain of Craters Road. Activity culminated with the September 10-16 eruption at Napau Crater. This emplacement of fresh magma increased the potential for future activity along the ERZ.

Magma continued to accumulate beneath the summit from September through December. Rates of seismicity and ground deformation increased suddenly around 2 a.m. on Dec. 23. The current eruption began 20 minutes later. Even though fresh pathways and magma bodies were emplaced along both rift zones in 2024, magma made its way to the surface at Halema’uma’u for this eruption.

Spectacular lava fountains and fast-moving lava flows began to diminish around 3 p.m. on Dec. 23. The eruption paused. Not only did lava stop erupting, some of it drained back into the vents from which it so recently erupted. “Drainback” events have been observed before and were especially dramatic during the 1959 Kīlauea Iki eruption. Lava becomes denser as it degasses during eruption. Denser, degassed lava can then sink back down into inactive vents like water down a drain.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

With the surface activity paused, summit deflation changed to inflation as magma reaccumulated beneath the surface. Small lava fountains and flows resumed on the morning of Dec. 24. Fountains increased in vigor around 11 a.m., signaling the onset of a second episode.

Episode 2 lasted a little over 24 hours, about twice as long as Episode 1. Lava fountains rapidly died down again just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 25. And lava began draining back into the vent at nearly the same time summit tiltmeters began recording a change from deflation to inflation. The pattern was similar but even more abrupt than the onset of the pause on Dec. 23.

Summit inflation continued and the eruption resumed around 5:45 p.m. HST on Dec. 26. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) continues to closely monitor Kīlauea and is in contact with Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency. We at HVO would also like to wish you and your ‘ohana a happy and safe holiday season.

Volcano Activity Updates

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kīlauea is erupting. Its USGS Volcano Alert level is ADVISORY.

A new Kīlauea summit began Dec. 23. Since then, intermittent lava eruption has been occurring from vents in the southwest part of the caldera, feeding lava flows on the floor of the caldera. Sulfur dioxide emission rates are elevated in the summit region during eruptive activity. Earthquake rates in the Southwest Rift Zone and upper to middle East Rift Zone remained comparable to the previous week. Ground deformation rates outside of the summit region remained steady.

Maunaloa is not erupting. Its USGS Volcano Alert Level is at NORMAL.

Two earthquakes were reported felt in the Hawaiian Islands during the past week: a M3.7 earthquake 2 km (1 mi) SE of Hana at 10 km (6 mi) depth on Dec. 19 at 8:44 p.m. HST and a M3.0 earthquake 3 km (1 mi) SSW of Pāhala at 34 km (21 mi) depth on Dec. 19 at 9:37 a.m. HST.

HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea and Maunaloa.

Visit HVO’s website for past Volcano Watch articles, Kīlauea and Maunaloa updates, volcano photos, maps, recent earthquake information, and more. Email questions to askHVO@usgs.gov.