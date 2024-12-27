XL swell brings 30-40 foot warning level surf to the Hawaiian Islands

A High Surf Warning is in effect for the north and west shores of Molokaʻi, Oʻahu, Kauaʻi and Niʻihau, the north shores of Maui, and the west facing shores of Hawaiʻi Island through 6 a.m. Saturday.

An extra-large WNW swell (290 to 315 degrees) is impacting the island chain, brining warning level surf of 30-40 feet to north facing shores before lowering to 18-25 feet early Saturday.

Surf along west facing shores will be 20 of 30 feet, lowering to 15 to 20 feet early Saturday on Niʻihau, Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Molokaʻi. The west facing shores of the Bis Island will see surf of 10 to 14 feet, lowering to 8 to 12 feet early Saturday.

The National Weather Service says ocean water will surge and sweep across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways. Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches. Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling.