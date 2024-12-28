Gretchen Rhodes to headline first Kapalua Concert Series of 2025

Gretchen Rhodes

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua rings in the 2025 Kapalua Concert Series with singer-songwriter Gretchen Rhodes. The event will take place on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, from 6-9 p.m. at Alaloa Lounge where Rhodes will deliver an unplugged evening of blues and rock. Admission is complimentary while dining at Alaloa Lounge, and seating is first-come, first-served.

“We are honored to kick off the New Year with Gretchen Rhodes,” said Jon Gersonde, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “Her performance will provide an extraordinary experience for our guests and the Maui community. Between this and the PGA TOUR’s The Sentry golf tournament, Kapalua will be buzzing with energy next week.”

Known for her captivating and soulful voice, Rhodes has toured extensively as the frontwoman of the Mick Fleetwood Band and performed alongside iconic artists like Steven Tyler. She has also worked with Kenny Chesney in his “Life on a Rock” album and “Wild Child” music video.

The Kapalua Concert Series brings world-class performers to the resort for evenings of music and community connection. Guests are encouraged to enjoy stunning ocean views from Alaloa Lounge, and a menu of fresh sushi, sashimi, smash burgers, and handcrafted cocktails.

For more information on the Kapalua Concert Series and other upcoming events at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, please visit this link.