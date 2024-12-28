Maui News

Hamakua Poko Kai beach closed for assessment of access, public safety

December 28, 2024, 9:45 AM HST
* Updated December 28, 9:46 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Hamakua Poko Kai beach, also known to some as “Bones Beach,” on Maui’s north shore will be closed through Jan. 31 while work is underway to assess environmentally and culturally sensitive areas impacted by recent high surf.

The County of Maui Department of ʻŌiwi Resources is working with the State of Hawaiʻi Historic Preservation Division and other agencies to ensure the area is treated in accordance with state law and to assess whether it is safe for the public.

Because of concerns about access and public safety following erosion from the high surf, people are advised to stay away from the beach. The public is asked not to disturb or move anything in the area along the beach.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

County Department of Parks and Recreation employees will be monitoring the area.

Determination of any additional future closures of the beach will be made following completion of assessments.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments