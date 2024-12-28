Hamakua Poko Kai beach closed for assessment of access, public safety

Hamakua Poko Kai beach, also known to some as “Bones Beach,” on Maui’s north shore will be closed through Jan. 31 while work is underway to assess environmentally and culturally sensitive areas impacted by recent high surf.

The County of Maui Department of ʻŌiwi Resources is working with the State of Hawaiʻi Historic Preservation Division and other agencies to ensure the area is treated in accordance with state law and to assess whether it is safe for the public.

Because of concerns about access and public safety following erosion from the high surf, people are advised to stay away from the beach. The public is asked not to disturb or move anything in the area along the beach.

County Department of Parks and Recreation employees will be monitoring the area.

Determination of any additional future closures of the beach will be made following completion of assessments.