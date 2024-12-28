Hawaiʻi Senate Ways and Means Committee releases informational briefing schedule

WAM Public Hearing on SB2133 (2.23.24). File PC: Hawaiʻi State Senate / Youtube

The Hawaiʻi State Senate Committee on Ways and Means released its schedule of informational briefings, to be held Jan. 6-28, 2025.

The briefings aim to provide state departments the opportunity to present budget requests to the Committee for the upcoming biennium.

“Info briefings are essential in ensuring that legislators are equipped with knowledge and insights necessary to make informed decisions that impact our communities,” said WAM Chair Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz (Senate District 17, portion of Mililani, Mililani Mauka, portion of Waipiʻo Acres, Launani Valley, Wahiawā, Whitmore Village). “It is important that we share information with each other, especially as we rely on the expertise of those who are at the forefront of critical issues.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A full schedule of the informational briefings can be viewed here: https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/sessions/session2025/hearingnotices/HEARING_WAM_2025_SUMMARY_INFO_.HTM

All informational briefings can be viewed live on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@HawaiiSenate.

No public testimony will be accepted at the briefings.