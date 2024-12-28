Hungry Heroes Hawaii partners with Living Pono Project to continue Maui food programs

Hungry Heroes Hawaii Co-founder Naim Ferguson (left) visits with Makalea Ane and Kaulana Ane of the Living Pono Project at its hub in Kahului. The two groups are partnering to provide food assistance to Maui families. Courtesy photos

Hungry Heroes Hawaii is partnering with the Living Pono Project to continue vital food programs for Maui families and wildfire survivors.

“With the recent closure of the Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant, announced by Maui Economic Opportunity, our dedicated Hungry Heroes Hawaii staff has been placed on leave,” according to an announcement. “However, our unwavering commitment to the Maui community remains steadfast. Thanks to the support and collaboration of the Living Pono Project and its executive director, Makalea Ane, we are able to continue our mission.”

Hungry Heroes Hawaii reports that 560,416 meals have been served, and 221,378 pounds of Maui produce delivered with 2,231 volunteers.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The partnership ensures that key food programs, including those serving Hua Momona, S-Turns, the Burn Zone and Kahana Boat Ramp, will carry on, the announcement says. Living Pono, in coordination with HHH co-founder Naim Ferguson and Cameron Leising at Local Harvest, will manage the produce program, delivering fresh, locally sourced produce to families and hubs in need.

Fresh produce will also be stocked at the Living Pono store, a free store for Maui families.

“While this is a challenging time for our team, we are profoundly grateful for all that has been achieved — the meals served, the food delivered and the obstacles overcome,” the announcement says. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to MEO for their invaluable support to the Maui community and our organization, providing essential assistance to our staff and economic relief to many Maui fire survivors. This time of year, while often accompanied by the hope for holidays where all needs are met, also serves as a powerful reminder to appreciate what we do have and the strength and unity that have carried us through the past year and a half.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Living Pono Project currently supports more than 700 Maui families with food assistance and more. The project’s mission is: “To act as a bridge program for vulnerable populations into sustainable industries, with a focus on indigenous populations, at-risk youth, adults with disabilities, and re-entering individuals. Grounded in Hawaiian culture and values, Living Pono Project provides a kahua (foundation) to connect to the land, spirit, and community.”

Through the project’s focus on arts, culture and language; community and economic development; and environmental stewardship, the Living Pono Project is an ideal partner to carry forward the legacy and impact of Hungry Heroes Hawaii, according to the announcement.

“Together, we look forward to building on our shared vision of resilience, collaboration and Aloha ʻĀina. We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported our work, and we remain committed to nourishing Maui’s communities as they heal and rebuild,” it says.