List: Maui lane closures through Jan. 5, 2025

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

A Holiday Lane Closure Restriction runs from Monday, Dec. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 5. Only closures with demonstrated need (e.g., necessary for safety or to avoid lengthy construction delays) have been approved and are on this list. There will be no lane closures on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. A map of lane closures can be found here, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

— South High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku/Waikapū: Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the southbound direction, between mile marker 1.1 and 1.9, in the vicinity of Kuikahi Drive and Pilikana Street, on Monday, Dec. 30 to Tuesday, Dec. 31 and from Thursday, Jan. 2 to Friday, Jan. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for installation of a drain line on the shoulder for the Puʻunani Homestead Subdivision project. Traffic in both directions will be maintained with a lane shift.

Lahaina (24/7 closure): Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the northbound direction, between mile marker 20.5 and 20.8, between Prison Street and Dickenson Street, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice in preparation for upcoming drain line replacement work.

— Main Street/Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku/Kahului: Shoulder closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32), in both directions, between mile marker 0 and 2.8, in the vicinity of South High Street and Hobron Avenue, on Monday, Dec. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 31 along with Thursday, Jan. 2 and Friday, Jan. 3, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Main Street (Route 32), in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 0.21 and 0.23, in the vicinity of North Church Street and North Market Street on Saturday, Dec. 28; Monday, Dec. 30 to Tuesday, Dec. 31; Thursday, Jan. 2 to Friday, Jan. 3, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for sidewalk replacement for the Maui Academy of Performing Arts Black Box Theater project. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/single-lane-closure-on-main-street-in-wailuku-for-sidewalk-work/

— Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A), in both directions, between mile marker 0 and 0.39, in the vicinity of Ala Luina Street and Hāna Highway, from Monday, Dec. 30 to Tuesday, Dec. 31 and from Thursday, Jan. 2 to Friday, Jan. 3 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Kahului/Spreckelsville/Pāʻia/Kūʻau: Roving shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile marker 0 and 8.5, in the vicinity of Kaʻahumanu Avenue to Hoʻokipa Park, Monday, Dec. 30 to Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Thursday, Jan. 2 to Friday, Jan. 3, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Keolani Place (Route 36A) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Keolani Place (Route 36A), in both directions, between mile marker 0 and 0.5, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Palapala Drive, on Monday, Dec. 30 to Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Thursday, Jan. 2 to Friday, Jan. 3, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Waiehu/Waiheʻe: Shoulder closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340), in both directions, between mile marker 0 and 2, from Monday, Dec. 30 to Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Thursday, Jan. 2 to Friday, Jan. 3, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Haleakalā Highway/Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

Kula (24/7 closure): Road closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) at mile marker 8.2 in the vicinity of Alae Road and Waiakoa Road, 24-hours a day, seven days a week, for road repairs. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/portion-of-kekaulike-avenue-in-kula-to-close-for-approximately-nine-months/

— Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) in both directions between mile marker 0.75 and 3, in the vicinity of Pakaula Street to Maui Lani Parkway on Monday, Dec. 30 to Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Thursday, Jan. 2 to Friday, Jan. 3 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500), in both directions, between mile marker 0 and 1.1, in the vicinity of Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kuihelani Highway, on Monday, Dec. 30 to Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Thursday, Jan. 2 to Friday, Jan. 3, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800), in both directions, between mile marker 0.6 and 1.1, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Pakaula Street, on Monday, Dec. 30 to Tuesday, Dec. 31 and Thursday, Jan. 2 to Friday, Jan. 3, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.