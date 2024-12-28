Maui Surf Forecast for December 29, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 9-12 8-12 6-8 5-7 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:36 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:24 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:04 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:35 PM HST. Sunrise 7:01 AM HST. Sunset 5:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current northwest (310-340) swell has rapidly declined through the day today, with current observations even a bit below model guidance. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores has declined as a result. The High Surf Advisory has been cancelled for the smaller islands and the High Surf Warning for west facing Big Island has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory. This swell and associated surf will continue to decline into early next week. The next significant northwest swell is not expected until middle of next week at the earliest. Surf along south and east facing shores will remain small through the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.