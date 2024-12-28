MEMA announces adjustments to security presence in Lahaina Impact Zone

Lahaina Impact Zone security updates.

Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has announced a series of changes to security measures in the “commercial bubble” region of the Lahaina Impact Zone, set to take effect on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at 6 a.m. The adjustments will coincide with a shift change for security personnel, as part of ongoing recovery efforts coordinated with local, state and federal authorities.

The “commercial bubble” is the area between Shaw Street and Kenui Street, makai of Honoapiʻilani Highway, including all streets that feed into this region. These changes are necessary as MEMA continues to balance the island’s recovery and safety while addressing the needs of commercial debris removal operations and other reconstruction efforts.

Effective Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, the following adjustments to the commercial bubble perimeter will take place:

Reduction in security checkpoints : The number of security checkpoints within the commercial bubble will decrease from nine to four. MEMA aims to further reduce the number of checkpoints as conditions permit. A map is attached for additional reference.

: The number of security checkpoints within the commercial bubble will decrease from nine to four. MEMA aims to further reduce the number of checkpoints as conditions permit. A map is attached for additional reference. Checkpoint location changes : Four existing checkpoints will be relocated to the following areas: Front Street and Pāpalaua Street; Lahainaluna Road and Luakini Street; Prison Street and Luakini Street; Front Street fronting Kamehameha Iki Park driveway (just past Shaw Street intersection). New signage will be installed to restrict vehicle access at the Shaw and Front streets intersection, with monitoring to occur from the repositioned checkpoint. A map is attached for additional reference.

: Four existing checkpoints will be relocated to the following areas: Front Street and Pāpalaua Street; Lahainaluna Road and Luakini Street; Prison Street and Luakini Street; Front Street fronting Kamehameha Iki Park driveway (just past Shaw Street intersection). New signage will be installed to restrict vehicle access at the Shaw and Front streets intersection, with monitoring to occur from the repositioned checkpoint. A map is attached for additional reference. Hard barricades : Existing hard barricades on the makai side of Honoapiʻilani Highway at the Pāpalaua, Dickenson and Prison streets intersections will remain in place. Motorists will be able to use the traffic signals at the Lahainaluna Road and Shaw Street intersections on Honoapiʻilani Highway. Additionally, the mauka side of Dickenson Street will be barricaded, with access provided through Mill Street.

: Existing hard barricades on the makai side of Honoapiʻilani Highway at the Pāpalaua, Dickenson and Prison streets intersections will remain in place. Motorists will be able to use the traffic signals at the Lahainaluna Road and Shaw Street intersections on Honoapiʻilani Highway. Additionally, the mauka side of Dickenson Street will be barricaded, with access provided through Mill Street. New signage : The County Department of Public Works (DPW) has deployed signage around the commercial bubble to notify the public of these changes. New signs will identify areas as “Local Traffic Only,” “Uneven Roads,” and “Not a Through Street” (for dead ends due to barricading of highway intersections without traffic signals).

: The County Department of Public Works (DPW) has deployed signage around the commercial bubble to notify the public of these changes. New signs will identify areas as “Local Traffic Only,” “Uneven Roads,” and “Not a Through Street” (for dead ends due to barricading of highway intersections without traffic signals). Lighting for checkpoints and the commercial bubble: Light towers will be installed at the four remaining checkpoints to ensure safety during nighttime hours. While this is a temporary measure, ongoing efforts to restore residential and commercial area lighting are underway. Coordination with Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) and DPW will continue to prioritize lighting restoration.

MEMA reminds the public that this area will continue to be a construction zone as our community rebuilds and urges property owners to remain vigilant. Property owners within this zone are responsible for securing their own property.

MEMA is working diligently with local, state and federal authorities to coordinate ongoing work in the area of the commercial bubble, including the removal of debris, shoring up historic structures, infrastructure work and addressing unsafe conditions. MEMA will maintain a security presence in the remainder of the commercial bubble as necessary to ensure the safety of all involved as the rebuilding process continues.

For additional information or questions, please contact Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) at 808-270-7285 or by email at mema.assistant@co.maui.hi.us.

The community’s continued cooperation is appreciated as these changes are implemented, and MEMA would like to thank all involved for their ongoing commitment to the safety and recovery of Maui.