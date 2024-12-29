First Day Hike set for Makapu‘u Point amid cultural New Year’s observances

Dawn breaks for early-morning hikers taking part in last year’s annual First Day Hike at Makapu‘u Point Lighthouse Trail in East O‘ahu. PC: Department of Land and Natural Resources

Sunrise on New Year’s Day is at 7:09 a.m., and hikers planning to participate in the annual First Day Hike at Makapu‘u Point Lighthouse Trail in East O‘ahu should get there early to be on top in time for dawn on the first day of 2025.

Hundreds of hikers make the annual trek to the lookout on the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources. And, over the last 13 years, all 50 states have offered First Hikes to promote America’s parks. The Hawai‘i hike has always been at Makapu‘u.

“Most years the crowd, often times exceeding 800 people, sees a spectacular sunrise,” said State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell. “However, of course everything is weather dependent, and a few years’ cloud cover obscured the view of the sun slowly rising out of the Pacific.”

Even on a cloudy day, early-morning walkers are treated to a unique cultural experience found nowhere else during a First Day Hike.

Hawai‘i’s host culture is represented by Kumu Sam Gon and Halau Mele with the blowing of pū and oli just prior to the rising sun. Asian culture is celebrated with a rousing performance of Japanese taiko drums from students of the nonprofit Taiko Center of the Pacific.

“The sound of the drums echoes far and wide,” Cottrell said, “and if you’re not awake you certainly will be as sensei Chizuko Endo, leads her drummers in a rousing symbol of the significance of Asian cultures to Hawai‘i.”

The morning wraps up with Scottish bagpiper Charles “Scott” Walker serenading participants and leading them back down the trail.























The summit viewing platform will be closed before and during sunrise to provide space for the pū, oli and the taiko drummers. It reopens after the performance.

Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement will be present to ensure safety.

What hikers need to know:

Gates to the park open at 5:30 a.m. to provide ample time to get to the top and in position along the route for the 7:09 a.m. sunrise.

The paved footpath is 1 mile each way.

Flashlights, blankets and warm clothes are encouraged – in addition to darkness, Kaiwi can be windy along the route and especially at the summit.

Parking is limited at the trailhead so overflow vehicles must park along the highway.

Carpooling is encouraged.

Exercise extreme caution when crossing the highway.

There are no permanent restrooms at Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline, but for this event DSP is providing portable toilets at the trailhead.

Please carry out all rubbish; leashes and waste bags are required for dogs.

The Division of State Parks “is very grateful for the community partnership for an event that adds cultural elements to the striking natural landscape,” Cottrell said.