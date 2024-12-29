Malama Kula project receives $100,000 in Rotary fire relief

Members of Malama Kula team use equipment to chop damaged trees into wood chips to be spread over wildfire-impacted soil. Courtesy photo

The Malama Kula team has been working to help Upcountry residents clean up and recover from the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire that erupted in Pohakuokala Gulch and burned more than 200 acres and destroyed homes, and now it’s receiving $100,000 from Maui Rotarians.

So far, approximately 2,700 volunteers have assisted with recovery work on more than 70 Upcountry properties, according to an announcement from Joanne Laird,

Rotary Maui Island Resource chair.

“Many residents who lost their homes are still facing the daunting task of clearing their land, which remains littered with debris including charred metal, burnt trees and scorched soil,” Laird’s press release says. “The ongoing project aims to continue the cleanup by removing any trees that were either burned or damaged by the wind, chopping them into wood chips to be spread over the affected soil. Before the wood chips are laid down, inorganic debris like metal and glass will be cleared away, and invasive plant species will be properly disposed of in designated green waste bins that are transported to Kula for community recycling and use.”

Malama Kula Director Kyle Ellison leads a team of volunteers to assist in fire recovery efforts in Upper Kula. Courtesy photo

Rotary in Hawai’i has around 1,500 dedicated Rotarians across 52 clubs spread throughout the islands of O’ahu, Maui, Kaua’i, and Hawai’i Island. Rotary D5000 is part of a global network of 1.4 million Rotarians, including neighbors, friends and community leaders committed to fostering positive, enduring change both locally and internationally. Maui is home to nine Rotary Clubs.