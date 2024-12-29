New transient accommodations law goes into effect Jan. 1, along with other legislation

State Capitol. File photo by Wendy Osher

A portion of a bill enacted to curb vacation rentals in residential areas will go into effect Jan. 1 and expand the scope of the transient accommodations tax law to include certain shelters and vehicles with sleeping accommodations.

Senate Bill 2919, now Act 17, also clarifies the counties’ authority to regulate the time, place, manner and duration in which uses of land and structures may take place. It spells out that uses that include the provision of transient accommodations are not considered residential uses and may be phased out or amortized by the counties.

The passage of Senate Bill 2919 was one of the reasons Mayor Richard Bissen proposed, in early May, phasing out short-term rentals in apartment-zoned districts. That led to many hours of passionate debate before the Maui Planning Commission, which ultimately voted 5-0 in July to recommend ending the decades-long grandfathered use of vacation rentals in apartment districts; those on the so-called Minatoya List.

Other bills set to become law on Jan. 1 include:

ACT 36, SLH 2007 (HB659 HD2) – Relating to Taro

Establishes provisions relating to state plant. Establishes kalo, the Hawaiian word for taro, to be adopted, established, and designated as the official plant of the State.

ACT 8, SLH 2023 (HB137 HD1) – Relating to Lobbyists

Requires the statement of expenditures filed by lobbyists and other persons who engage in lobbying activities to include certain information on the identity of the legislative or administrative action that was commented on, supported by, or opposed by the person filing the statement during the statement period.

ACT 123, SLH 2023 (HB141 SD1) – Relating to Financial Disclosures

Requires each state legislator to include within the legislator’s disclosure of financial interests the names of certain lobbyists with whom the legislator has a relationship.

ACT 12, SLH 2024 (HB1599 SD2) – Relating to the Sunshine Law

Requires public meeting notices to inform members of the public how to provide remote oral testimony in a manner that allows the testifier, upon request, to be visible to board members and other meeting participants. Recognizes a board’s authority to remove and block individuals who disrupt meetings.

ACT 104, SLH 2024 (HB2553 CD1) – Relating to Pharmacists

Authorizes pharmacists to order and administer vaccines to persons three years of age or older. Authorizes pharmacy interns and pharmacy technicians under the direct supervision of a pharmacist to administer vaccinations to persons three years of age or older, if certain requirements are met.

ACT 252, SLH 2024 (HB2657 SD1) – Relating to Abusive Litigation

Establishes judicial procedures to prevent and remedy abusive litigation.

ACT 95, SLH 2024 (SB63 CD2) – Relating to Nurses

Allows the Board of Nursing to issue temporary permits to out-of-state licensed registered nurses and practical nurses and nurses who hold a multistate license issued by another state, territory, or country, under certain circumstances. Beginning 7/1/2025, allows an out-of-state licensed practical nurse or registered nurse to apply for a temporary permit simultaneously with an application for a license to practice in the State.

ACT 112, SLH 2023 (SB674 CD1) – Relating to the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact

Adopts the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact to create a comprehensive process, to be implemented by the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, that complements the existing licensing and regulatory authority of state medical boards and provides a streamlined process that allows physicians to become licensed in multiple states.

ACT 169, SLH 2024 (SB795 CD1) – Relating to Taxes

Requires productions to provide evidence of reasonable efforts to comply with all applicable requirements to qualify for the Motion Picture, Digital Media, and Film Production Income Tax Credit. Requires taxpayers be given notice of and an opportunity to cure requirements for the tax credit within thirty days of receiving the notice.

ACT 9, SLH 2024 (SB2354 SD1) – Relating to Alcohol

Expands the definition of “beer” under the intoxicating liquor law to mean any alcoholic beverage containing not less than 0.5% alcohol by volume obtained by fermentation of any infusion or decoction of malt or any substitute, including alcohol seltzer beverages and excluding sake, cooler beverages, and other distilled products. Authorizes brewpubs to sell beer they manufacture, or beer manufactured on their premises, subject to certain conditions.

ACT 91, SLH 2024 (SB3125 HD2) – Relating to Medical Care for Minors

Authorizes minors who are at least 14 years old to consent to medical care and services for sexually transmitted infections, pregnancy, and family planning services, including the prevention of sexually transmitted infections. Requires confidentiality policies and practices for insurers and health care providers.