4.3 magnitude Big Island earthquake is part of ongoing seismic swarm in Pāhala

Hawaiʻi Island earthquake map (Dec. 29, 2024) PC: USGS

A magnitude-4.3 earthquake, reported at 11:04 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, occurred 1 mile west-southwest of Pāhala on the Island of Hawaiʻi at a depth of 19 miles below sea level. Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory say this earthquake is part of the ongoing seismic swarm that has been occurring beneath the Pāhala area since 2019.

The HVO issued an information statement saying aftershocks are possible in the coming days to weeks, and noted that a magnitude 3.5 aftershock occurred in the same area about 15 minutes after the magnitude 4.3.

The USGS “Did You Feel It?” website recorded more than 280 felt reports within the first hour. The quake was felt across Hawaiʻi Island, with scattered reports as far away as Oʻahu, according to the HVO.

The HVO says the earthquake had no apparent impact on either Maunaloa or Kīlauea volcanoes.