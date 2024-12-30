Flags lowered for 30 days in honor of former President Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter was the 39th president of the United States. He died Sunday at the age of 100. (Image from Facebook)

The US flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag will be flown at half-staff for a period of 30 days to honor the life and legacy of President James “Jimmy” Earl Carter, Jr., the 39th President of the United States, who died Sunday at the age of 100.

The flag order, issued by Gov. Josh Green at the direction of the President of the United States, went into effect on Dec. 29, 2024, and applies to flags at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi.

“Today Hawai‘i joins the nation and the world in mourning the passing of President Jimmy Carter, a leader whose life was defined by service, compassion and an unwavering commitment to justice and peace,” said Green on Sunday.



“President Carter’s legacy extends far beyond his time in office. His tireless efforts for human rights, global diplomacy and humanitarian causes exemplify the values of aloha that we hold so dear in Hawai‘i. Through his work, he reminded us all of the power of humility, kindness and a deep care for others.



“On behalf of the people of Hawai‘i, Jaime and I send our aloha and heartfelt condolences to the Carter ‘ohana during this difficult time. May they find comfort in knowing that his life’s work has left an indelible mark on the world and will continue to inspire generations to come,” Green said.



Flags will remain at half-staff until Jan. 28, 2025, in accordance with the President’s proclamation. President Biden further appointed Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, as a National Day of Mourning throughout the United States.

Dignitaries across Hawaiʻi shared condolences on the passing of former President Jimmy

Carter.

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) said: “I join Americans across the country in mourning the loss of former President Jimmy Carter. As president, he worked to protect the environment, expand clean energy, champion human rights, and advance Middle East peace. After leaving office, he spent decades helping the less fortunate, in America and around the world. His legacy of service, kindness, and generosity will live on. My deepest condolences go out to the entire Carter family.”

Congressman Ed Case said: “Faith, hope, service. These will always define President Jimmy Carter. Faith in God and humanity. Hope for our country and world and for each and all of us. Service as the purpose of life, each in our own best way. His was truly a life of consequence.”