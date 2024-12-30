Gifting initiative led by Maui teen and nonprofit recognizes sustained spirit after Lahaina fires

PC: The Lady Savant Foundation

A gifting initiative led by local Lahaina teenager, Madison “Madi” Goldsmith, and mainland nonprofit, the Lady Savant Foundation is recognizing positivity in the sustained spirit of residents following the 2023 Lahaina wildfires.

Now in its second year, more than 100 recipients were included in the 2024 edition of the Adopt an ʻOhana program. Although smaller this year, the program still delivered impact both monetarily and emotionally, totaling approximately $25,000 in combined funds raised and gifts purchased by sponsors.

PC: The Lady Savant Foundation

Goldsmith and a group of volunteers personally wrapped and delivered the gifts to adopted families. Madi, who recently got her drivers permit, was especially excited to make deliveries this year.

Gifts included a variety of items like a bike for a child to ride to practices while their parents are at work, family photo sessions, pedicures for hard working moms, local jewelry, steel toe work boots, Apple watches and toys.

“Supporting local was integral in our gift purchasing where, like in our previous year, we supported as much as possible to local businesses like west Maui businesses including Ho’olawa, Lucky Cat Provisions , Maui Sporting Goods, Little Sea Gypsy Jewelry, Made by Mama, Li’a and Le’a Designs, Lahaina Music and also the Kula Craft Fair,” said Erin Lepone, founder and president of the Lady Savant Foundation.

The initiative also gifted many families the book “Big Hearts on a Little Island” featuring community response and aloha after the fire.