Maui Surf Forecast for December 31, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 7-10 7-10 6-9 6-9 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:49 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:33 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 10:15 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:57 PM HST. Sunrise 7:02 AM HST. Sunset 5:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Medium northwest swell will continue through Tuesday. A large northwest swell is forecast to arrive Wednesday and will produce advisory level surf through Thursday night or Friday along north and west facing shores. An even larger northwest swell will arrive this weekend. Surf along south and east facing shores is expected to remain small this week, through conditions will likely be choppy along east shores due to the trade winds.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.