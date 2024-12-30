Maui teen golfer is recipient of $1,000 Claude Brousseau Golf and Academic Award

Lilianna Elleby of Kīhei received the $1,000 Claude Brousseau Golf and Academic Award for 2024. She is pictured here with Brousseau, the award’s namesake. PC: Anne-Marie Dugré

Lilianna Elleby, 13, of Kīhei, Maui is the recipient of the $1000 Claude Brousseau Golf and Academic Award for 2024.

The award is issued annually by namesake, Claude Brousseau, a PGA Master and Director of Player Development at Wailea Golf Academy. Funds are used to finance education and participation in golf tournaments.

Elleby has been golfing since the age of 8 and has grown to love the sport immensely. She enjoys the intricate challenges that it brings, and competing is her favorite part of the game.

At 13, she already has notable success in competitions. Elleby finished first in the local Drive, Chip & Putt event in 2023 and second in 2024. She has also traveled to the mainland to compete in national golf tournaments.

Elleby placed first this summer at the Hurricane Jr. League in Colorado and finished No. 4 in the US Kids State Invitational on Maui. She is also a member of the Xcel Gold Competitive Gymnastics Team at 808 Gymnastics.

She believes to be successful in any endeavor, you have to work smart, hard and stive to be better every day. In her free time, she likes baking, playing music, drawing, and spending time with friends. Every Sunday, she volunteers for Hope Chapel Maui as a worship leader and family member.

“It is a privilege and great pleasure to coach her to reach the next level. With her positive attitude, open mindset, and work ethic she is such a fabulous young ambassador of the game,” said Brousseau of Elleby.

Brousseau, who is ranked the No. 1 Teacher in the State of Hawaiʻi by Golf Digest since 2019 says it is “an immense pleasure: to coach junior’s golfers. “They are the future of this great game we love.”