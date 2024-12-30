MEO touched 55,000 lives in 2023-24; 2025 will be nonprofit’s 60th year

Maui Economic Opportunity Moloka‘i’s monthly surplus food distribution held on Sept. 19, 2024, at the Kaunakakai office. PC: MEO

As Maui Economic Opportunity prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2025, the Community Action Partnership nonprofit agency reflects on the busy 2023-24 fiscal year during which 55,000 lives were touched by its more than 30 diverse programs.

About 18,000 individuals and 12,500 families received assistance from MEO from Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2024. This included more than 6,500 individuals and 700 businesses impacted by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires.

MEO began operating relief programs in the weeks and months following the wildfires. Those programs have provided housing, utility, vehicle, appliance, clothing, school supply and employment assistance, as well as grants for businesses impacted by the fires.

Since 1965, MEO programs have grown and adapted to tackle the most significant needs on Maui (including East Maui), Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i. Today, MEO is one of Maui County’s larger nonprofits with nearly 250 staff and a budget of $39.2 million.

MEO is often characterized as five nonprofits in one with each of the five departments providing unique services: Transportation, Early Childhood Services, Community Services, Business Development Center and Youth Services. These departments serve kūpuna, youth, persons with disabilities and low income residents.

Some highlights of the 2023-24 fiscal year:

6,405 individuals received more than $15 million in disaster-related nonrecurring assistance through the Maui Relief TANF Program.

973 households received disaster-related rental assistance.

481 households avoided eviction and homelessness.

More than 700 small businesses were provided $4.1 million in disaster recovery grants.

5,300 low income and disadvantaged individuals made more than 260,000 rides to work, medical appointments, shopping, activities and more. MEO operates the Maui Bus paratransit and the county’s specialized Human Services contracts.

1,400 youth avoided risk-taking behaviors through Youth Services’ prevention programs.

378 individuals obtained employment and 132 gained an industry credential through employment and training programs offered through Community Services.

180 3- and 4-year-olds received Head Start preschool at no cost to families through Early Childhood Services, promoting school readiness and enhancing social and cognitive development.

366 adults and 155 youth learned financial literacy skills through Business Development Center (BDC) programs.

157 individuals improved their credit scores with assistance of certified BDC counselors.

1,500 seniors received fresh fruit and vegetables through the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). In addition, 15 farmers generated more than $67,000 of revenue.

119 farmers increased their production and/or business acumen through more than $2.8 million in micro-agriculture grants, administered by BDC.

1,100 seniors maintained independent living situations through the work of MEO Transportation.

1,300 seniors remained active and engaged with the support of MEO’s Maui County Planning & Coordinating Council.

MEO Youth Services’ Arriana Shirota converses with a resident during a pre-Thanksgiving visit to Hale Makua on Nov. 19, 2024. PC: MEO

Other annual activities included helping organize the Kūpuna Aloha Luncheon at the Grand Wailea, which attracted more than 400 kūpuna; operating the Lāna‘i Shopping Shuttle, scheduling ferry trips and providing ground transportation weekly for Lāna‘i residents out of Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor; organizing summer youth camping trips on Maui and Moloka‘i; and distributing surplus food in Hāna and on Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i.

MEO continues to look for ways to assist people in need in Maui County. Fifty laptops were given away in a partnership with AT&T and human-i-t; a CDL course was offered to previously incarcerated individuals; English language classes were taught to Spanish-speakers; and the Mexican Consulate was hosted at MEO.

CEO Debbie Cabebe thanked funders, donors, board members and volunteers for joining MEO in its mission to “strengthen the community while helping people in need restore their hope, reach their potential and enrich their lives.”

“As MEO enters its sixth decade of Helping People, Changing Lives on Maui, we are planning a series of events in the new year to mark and recognize the work of our current staff and our predecessors,” said Cabebe. “We have come a long way since that first year when MEO ran Head Start and a community organizing entity.”

Head Start remains a part of MEO but other programs, such as housekeeping, basil growing and AmeriCorps, have come and gone, she said.

US Sen. Mazie Hirono converses with Makaala on his salt painting during a visit to MEO’s Lahaina Head Start site on Feb. 21, 2024. PC: MEO

“MEO’s work and place in the community have been reinforced and handed down literally through generations to new staff and new leaders,” said Cabebe. “Currently, we are caretakers of a legacy forged by strong and innovative leaders.

“MEO is a promise to the individuals of Maui County that when life takes a bad turn and you are facing eviction, power disconnection, piles of debt, we will be here to offer help and hope.”

For more information about MEO’s services, call 808-249-2990 or go to the website www.meoinc.org.