Drivers warned that stopping or parking on highways to watch fireworks is illegal

PC: Central Maui fireworks (New Year’s Eve 2020) by Art Welsh

Drivers be advised that stopping, standing or parking on State highways to view fireworks on New Year’s Eve is illegal and potentially dangerous.

In recent years, the State Department of Transportation observed dangerous situations along roadways when individuals illegally used the freeway as a viewing area for fireworks. These individuals put themselves and other motorists at risk, caused traffic congestion and obstructed emergency response vehicles.

This year to date there have been 101 fatalities on Hawai‘i roads. Transportation officials are asking all roadway users to place a priority on safety and to obey all laws while driving this New Year’s Eve.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Law enforcement will continue to cite individuals for pulling over, sitting or standing on a highway or freeway, and for impeding the flow of traffic for non-emergency situations.